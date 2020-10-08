showrunners pushed for Jason Momoa’s full nude

The first season of Game of Thrones served as a model for the following ones which, however, could not count on one of the most loved characters. We are talking about the unforgettable Khal Drogo played by Jason Momoa that made the female audience go crazy and beyond.

Of course, as Emilia Clarke recently told about nude scenes, everything hasn’t always been easy on the set of this show and very often the showrunners attempted to push the actors beyond all limits.

In the behind-the-scenes book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, it is revealed that women aren’t the only ones pressured to take off their clothes. Jason Momoa was in fact “instigated” by Benioff to stay on the set of Game of Thrones totally nakeddespite his reticence.

“David asked me without too many frills to remove the sock from my private parts. He asked me to sacrifice myself for my art. I told him he could go to that country. I wouldn’t have done that. My wife would have been pissed. David and I love to tease each other. So after I tore that sock off I held it in my hand and gave him a big hug and said and told him he would always have something of me with him. “

In short, if Momoa took this forcing with great irony, the same cannot be said about the actresses, who were quite shocked by this certainly not too kind behavior. While there are many Game of Thrones backstories that we are discovering these days, we remind you that House of The Dragon has finally found its protagonist.