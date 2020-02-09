Shown the wonderful Nendoroid of Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish in Promare

Share it:

Great news for all fans of the blockbuster Promare because the wonderful Nendoroid of the charismatic leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, was first shown today on the Twitter profile of Good Smile Company and apparently it may already be available in a few months.

This is the second official product dedicated to the animated film, after the one reserved for the protagonist Galo Thymos released last month. The price of the statuette is usually around 50 euros (excluding shipping costs) and can also be ordered in Italy.

We remind you that i Nendoroid they are small reproductions of anime and manga put on the market by the Japanese company Good Smile Company starting from 2006. The action figures are about ten centimeters tall and show the body of the character in version chibi or super deformed. All the parts of the body of a Nendoroid are interchangeable, in this way the toys allow the character to take on different expressions and postures.

And what do you think of it? Do you already have some Nendoroids? In case you are particularly interested in these products, we also advise you to take a look at the brand new Crunchyroll documentary dedicated to their realization.