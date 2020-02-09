Entertainment

Shown the wonderful Nendoroid of Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish in Promare

February 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Great news for all fans of the blockbuster Promare because the wonderful Nendoroid of the charismatic leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, was first shown today on the Twitter profile of Good Smile Company and apparently it may already be available in a few months.

This is the second official product dedicated to the animated film, after the one reserved for the protagonist Galo Thymos released last month. The price of the statuette is usually around 50 euros (excluding shipping costs) and can also be ordered in Italy.

We remind you that i Nendoroid they are small reproductions of anime and manga put on the market by the Japanese company Good Smile Company starting from 2006. The action figures are about ten centimeters tall and show the body of the character in version chibi or super deformed. All the parts of the body of a Nendoroid are interchangeable, in this way the toys allow the character to take on different expressions and postures.

READ:  Jojo and Monster authors prepare special designs for the 2020 Paralympics

And what do you think of it? Do you already have some Nendoroids? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are particularly interested in these products, we also advise you to take a look at the brand new Crunchyroll documentary dedicated to their realization.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.