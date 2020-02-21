Showdown for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

The time has finally come when the final version of Hunt: Showdown, the new game for PS4, Xbox One and Crytek PC, those responsible for the Crysis saga and the original Far Cry trilogy, which has previously remained in early access to polish errors. We have been able to enjoy the version for the Sony console and that is why we have devised our particular Hunt analysis: Showdown in which we tell you what this curious multiplayer adventure offers and what feelings it has left us.

Hunt: Showdown is a title quite different from everything the Crytek team has offered us previously. We are facing a first person multiplayer survival horror with western aesthetics which puts us in the swamps of Louisiana between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries to hunt terrifying creatures and thus get the rewards paid for them. A task that we can perform in two different game modes called Booty Hunt and Fast Game, the first being the main and most interesting.

Booty Hunt plunges us into a huge map where we play multiplayer games of up to 12 players (We can play alone, as a couple or in trios (only if we invite friends)) divided into three phases very different from each other. Upon appearing on the battlefield, our goal is to find clues to locate the creature we have to hunt. To do this, we have to make use of the so-called Dark Vision, a camera that obscures the terrain but clearly highlights where the clues that will reveal the hiding place of the monster in question are hidden. Of course, finding the clues is not easy since the great map of Hunt: Showdown is full of dangers: Infected, monsters, poisonous insects, other players, traps, hanging chains that alert enemies …

Once we have gathered all the clues, it's time to go find the creature and defeat it. Each of the final bosses that we have to hunt in each game (giant spiders, deformed pigs of the underworld, ghostly entities) It has its own strengths and weaknesses, so you have to study your movements very well to learn how to defeat them. Luckily, Hunt: Showdown has a complete library where we can learn all about creatures and the game world. Once we give "kill him" To the creature in question, one of the most complicated processes of the Boot Hunt game starts: the extraction one.

Finding the weaknesses of each creature is key to winning.

During this extraction process, we have to survive the dangers while purifying the soul of the defeated creature. Now, the other players can see our position using their Dark Vision and they have the opportunity to go on our hunt to steal our loot and take the reward even if they have not defeated the target creature. But if we survive their attack and that of other beings controlled by the machine on the map and arrive at one of the extraction points, we win an important loot that will be of great help in the following games.

All these elements make stealth the main mechanics of Hunt: Showdown games. We are not facing a title loaded with action like Crytek's previous works. In Hunt it is advisable to walk crouched so as not to be detected, make little noise by shooting with silencers or using melee weapons and hide as much as possible. And, surviving is the most important thing about Hunt: Showdown because if we die, we lose our bounty hunter and all his equipment forever.

So is. Death is permanent in this game and we lose everything if we are defeated. Yes, lto experience gained if it accumulates thanks to a system called Lineage. Here all the experience gained by our bounty hunters is accumulated so that we can carry better and better equipment but, as we have already pointed out, the equipped items are lost if we die. Luckily, there is a store where we can buy all kinds of items whether they are normal or legendary weapons (they are very decompensated); tools such as first aid kits, flashlights and knives; or consumables like syringes to protect us from poisonings or bottles to distract enemies. All this can be obtained in exchange for the currency of the game, but also with Blood Bonds that are acquired with real money.

The setting is Louisiana is sensational.

Of course, the time may come when all our bounty hunters have died (you can hire up to 4 at a time to use the one that interests us most in each game) and we are without money to hire any more. This is where the second game mode of Hunt: Showdown makes sense. In Quick Play we face a reduced version of the Booty games. Here we can choose between one of the 5 basic bounty hunters available in the game, each with its specific equipment, and hire it automatically and free of charge for the main mode if we manage to beat the Quick Play game. These items are much simpler in approach since we just have to locate four objectives, defeat them and survive until extraction, although we are obliged to do it alone and the games can be up to 12 players. In this way, the games are much shorter: A game of Booty Hunt usually lasts between 40 and 60 minutes, while a Quick Play game is around 20 minutes long.

The truth is that Crytek has managed to make the games in both game modes quite fun despite not being exciting as far as action is concerned. The setting is magnificent and having to plan action strategies placing stocks to combat the dangers and having to use stealth to not die and lose everything but the experience makes us constantly in tension in each game. In addition, the points of the tracks and extraction are generated randomly in each duel, so that no game is equal to the previous one. The sound section also helps a lot in that regard. Paying attention to the surrounding noises is essential to know if there are dangers nearby and playing with headphones helps a lot to detect on which side each enemy comes. And if that weren't enough, its soundtrack has a main theme of 10 that puts us in a situation as soon as the album is booted.

On the other hand, although the scenarios and the enemies have a very attractive desasapland, the graphic section of Hunt: Showdown is far from what was seen in previous works from a company that has offered us authentic works of visual art such as Crysis or Ryse: Son of Rome. Hunt moves the images with stability at 30fps, but sometimes it has a delay when loading textures. In the same way, although it arrives with texts in Spanish, it should be noted that we found quite a few localization errors. On the other hand, Another negative aspect of Hunt: Showdown is its high wait times between games. It is true that we can navigate the menus freely while the matchmaking is being carried out, but the wait can be made eternal in some occasions. In addition, the title also comes short in terms of game modes since it only has two available and with a training mode that serves to learn the basics about the title. This can cause some players to soon get tired of their games and even more those who seek unbridled and fast multiplayer action.