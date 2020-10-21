Showa genroku rakugo shinju: un anime sul teatro tradizionale giapponese

As we know, in the Japanese comics market the term josei(read here our special dedicated to the differences between shonen seinen and shojo) is used to indicate an ideal “female equivalent” of his, albeit with a different shade of meaning. While the demographic label “seinen” is used to indicate a manga intended for an audience of young adults of both sexes, the “josei” is rather aimed at a readership of young women and is considered a kind of more mature version of the shojo, taking up the themes and situations with more adult expressive methods, a more realistic drawing, more everyday situations.

Thus, in the same way as the shojo, so often the josei label is used to indicate slices of life with female protagonists or young and attractive homosexuals engaged in more or less idealized amorous activities. Mangaka Haruko Kumota is undoubtedly an appreciated author josei: her successes Nobara, My lovely like a cat and the dramatic Shinjuku Lucky Hole, stories more or less centered on homosexual loves, transvestism and transsexuality. Within his own work, Showa genroku rakugo shinju represents an almost total exception: classified as josei, although it features three men passionate about traditional theater, it is perhaps more similar to our idea of ​​seinen: regardless of the demographic classification, which as is known depends more on the publication magazine, Showa genroku rakugo shinju is a fascinating coming-of-age novel focusing on the rakugo, a form of popular entertainment now in decline.

Published in 10 volumes by Kodansha, Showa genroku rakugo shinju was adapted into anime by the DEEN studio in two seasons of 25 episodes in all, aired in Japan between 2016 and 2017. In our country the product was purchased by Dynit and is currently available for streaming on the platform VVVVID.

The art of acting

Rakugo literally means “fallen words” and indicates a form of traditional Japanese theater characterized by a comic monologue performed by an actor in kimono, seated on his heels and with the only help of a fan called “sensu” and a strip of fabric, the ” tenugui “. Born in the Edo era by Buddhist officiants intent on making their sermons more lively, rakugo is essentially based on short and farcical narratives borrowed from fables handed down orally as Jugemu or the famous Momotaro fairy tale. As you can guess, the rakugo actor is induced to interpret multiple roles, and he does so using different tones of voice and gestures calibrated to the millimeter.

His apprenticeship requires being admitted by a Master who will teach him without the use of books or manuals, using only the knowledge learned orally from his mentor, and so on; is exactly what happens to the two protagonists of Showa genroku rakugo shinju, as evidenced by the title itself set largely in the Showa era, in which rakugo reached the peak of its popularity and began to decline.

The first episode begins following a young ex-convict, Yotaro, who as soon as he gets out of jail heads without hesitation to the home of the rakugo expert Kikuhiko-Yakumo. The man, now elderly, is a legend of traditional theater and lives in the house that once belonged to his teacher in the company of a servant and the harsh young man Konetsu, who repeatedly claims she plans to kill him.

After introducing himself, Yotaro reveals that he was struck by a show made by Kikuhiko in prison and that he therefore decided to become his student: his dream is to become a rakugo-ka and inherit the name of Yakumo. After an initial refusal, Kikuhiko will be seduced by Yotaro’s inexhaustible energy, so similar to that of his erstwhile best friend, the rakugo-ka Sukeroku, padre di Konetsu.

After the admission of Yotaro begins a long flashback that will end in the thirteenth episode, the last of the first series, focused on the relationship between Well (il futuro Kikuhiko), Shin (the one who will take the stage name of Sukeroku) and the geisha Yurie. From a structural and narrative point of view we can therefore separate the plot of Showa genroku rakugo shinju in two blocks: the first series (of the same name) in thirteen episodes, totally focused on Bon and Shin’s childhood and youth – a Bildungsroman in which there is room for war, violent passions, second thoughts and regrets – and a second series in twelve episodes entitled Showa genroku rakugo shinju: Sukeroku futatabi hen, focused on the arduous path of Yotaro, who will have to deal with his feelings for Konetsu and with his criminal past, always looking for his own expressive style and a way to restore rakugo to its former glory.

One, none and a hundred thousand

There would be so much to say about a refined, delicate and obscure work like Showa genroku rakugo shinju. The twentieth century, also through authors such as Luigi Pirandello, revealed to us how theater is one of the art forms that best lend themselves to investigating identity deception. The biggest mystery, which the series only partially solves, concerns the real identity of Bon, his real dreams, his real desires, the real feelings for Shin, for the geisha Yurie or the little Konetsu. Love? Hate? Envy? And what are your feelings for rakugo? Initially seen only as a gimmick to survive, hated also because of the rivalry with Shin (instinctive and very good, always unattainable), it then becomes an authentic obsession for the protagonist, who however will contribute to decree its end from the moment of Sukeroku’s death .

While the series does not disdain to focus on the other characters, the master Yakumo, the mafia boss, Yotaro himself, Konetsu, Sukeroku and Yukie, all sketched and developed with great care, it is no exaggeration to declare that at the center of Showa genroku rakugo shinju one finds the abyss represented by the unfathomable and feminine Kikuhiko.

His figure is entrusted with most of the considerations on theater, art and the very purpose of existence. For example, the explicit parallel (“Between an actor and a geisha doesn’t change much”), between the profession of geisha and that of a comedian, is interesting. Bon himself seemed destined as a child to become a geisha before the injury that not only causes her to be abandoned by the family, but also consigns him to the horror of the discovery that he does not have his own identity formed outside the rigid canons of ‘apprenticeship maiko.

The formation of a geisha goes through phases very similar to those of learning the fundamentals of rakugo, not only hierarchical but existential, and Bon finds himself on the verge of abandoning everything several times – pride slows him down, rivalry with his friend always Shin, love.

Konetsu, one of the most tragic characters, loves his father Shin madly and hates his mother, to the point of being terrified of looking like her. Her relationship with herself and with Kikuhiko, deeper than both of them suspect, will be one of the narrative fulcrums of Showa genroku rakugo shinju: Sukeroku futatabi hen. Apparently free from these doubts is Shin, vital and impulsive, selfish and parasitic but also joyful and tragic, whose spirit will be embodied in Yotaro, similar not in character but also in appearance thanks to the presence of a kind of squiggle on the nose that characterizes both.

Shin is described in an incomparable way, thanks to the skilful deconstruction of the classic figure of the ignorant braggart who will prove fragile and deeply insecure. Even Yotaro will go through a series of doubts, mainly related to his past as a petty criminal: it will be an unusually human Kikuhiko to help him accept himself and give him the strength to fight his boss.

Following Showa genroku rakugo shinju and its sequel Showa genroku rakugo shinju: Sukeroku futatabi hen one is literally kidnapped by a slow but pressing narration, which will catapult the viewer into a world of passions and deep questions, perhaps destined to remain unanswered.