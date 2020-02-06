Entertainment

Show the first, incredible photos of the Studio Ghibli theme park: it will open in 2022

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
The long-awaited theme park of Studio Ghibli has a logo, a structure and now also new attractions, as revealed by the famous Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shinbun. If you had any doubts about Miyazaki & Co's intentions, we advise you to sleep in peaceful dreams, because apparently investments will be colossal.

At the bottom you can take a look at two sets of photos. The first set shows the very first concept art published in 2018, which apparently would have been used as guidelines for the realization of the attractions. The second one was published today, and contains some brand new concepts portraying some areas that will actually be built. The photos are official, shared in the first instance by the guys from Studio Ghibli.

The first illustration shows a refreshment area, inspired by the restaurant district located in Taiwan in the film Spirited Away (The enchanted city). The second has two structures, located in the area called "Ghibli's department store", the yellow one is a 170-seat theater, while the blue one is a souvenir shop. The third and fourth illustrations show an area in the "Youth Zone", which apparently will contain several attractions from the film The Cat Returns (The cat's reward) and from Howl's Moving Castle.

In total the park will consist of five gigantic areas: The ghibli department store, the Youth Zone, the Dondoko forest, the village of Mononoke and the Valley of the Witches. The study predicted around 1.8 million visitors per year, starting in the autumn of 2022. Ghibli Park will open near Nagoya on the island of Honshu in Japan.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you didn't know then, we remind you that many Studio Ghibli films are available on Netflix, so don't miss the chance to recover them!

