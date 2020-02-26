Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon announced

Share it:

It may not be exactly what you might think it is, with the name of Shovel Knight in between, but Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon It looks really great. Yacht Club Games just announced the game.

And although it does not yet have a certain release date, nor platforms it will reach, a first trailer has been distributed, with gameplay included. You can see it below.

Indeed, it is a very different game. The shovel is still there, but this time it will be used to solve puzzles. Although, however, roguelite elements will also be important in this installment. In addition, according to its creators, humor will once again be one of the great hallmarks of the game.

It has also been revealed that we can control up to 10 characters from the Shovel Knight universe. And, as if that were not enough, beyond the story mode, we can also compete in the multiplayer for two players. Although it has not been clear if it will be only local or if it will also be online.

On the other hand, the soundtrack will be somewhat different, but will be provided by Jake Kaufman. In short, a game that will mix the dungeons of an RPG with the puzzles. As if you will change the fighting in turns for these fun puzzles. We will be attentive to new and upcoming information.

