Entertainment

"Shout Baby", the exciting Ending of My Hero Academia 4 sung in one breath in live

April 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the success of the wonderful performance of the singer TK with the Tokyo Ghoul Opening, the famous Japanese YouTube channel The First Take went fishing again among the most popular anime songs of recent years, convincing the talented Haruko Nagaya to perform live with "Shout Baby", Ending Theme of My Hero Academia 4.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the singer's goosebumps performance, accompanied by the usual guitar by Issei Kobayashi and from below Shingo Anami, the other two members of the group Ryokuoushoku Shakai (band in charge of the realization of Ending).

After accepting the invitation, the singer said: "The sense of realism given by this program is fantastic. In recent months many people have fallen in love with the format, and I am one of them. A simple space, with a microphone and a video camera. I want to keep singing as long as I have a voice to do it, thank you for the opportunity". The First Take has released about 40 video clips since December 2019 to date, quickly surpassing 100 million total views. It is one of the most popular Japanese music channels in the world.

READ:  Mike Mignola: "My sketches on sale for charity", auction base from 700 dollars

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this performance? Let us know with a comment. Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that a short time ago the singer Sayuri performed with the first Ending of My Hero Academia 4, so do not miss the opportunity to take a look also at her performance!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.