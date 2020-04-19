"Shout Baby", the exciting Ending of My Hero Academia 4 sung in one breath in live

Share it:

After the success of the wonderful performance of the singer TK with the Tokyo Ghoul Opening, the famous Japanese YouTube channel The First Take went fishing again among the most popular anime songs of recent years, convincing the talented Haruko Nagaya to perform live with "Shout Baby", Ending Theme of My Hero Academia 4.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the singer's goosebumps performance, accompanied by the usual guitar by Issei Kobayashi and from below Shingo Anami, the other two members of the group Ryokuoushoku Shakai (band in charge of the realization of Ending).

After accepting the invitation, the singer said: "The sense of realism given by this program is fantastic. In recent months many people have fallen in love with the format, and I am one of them. A simple space, with a microphone and a video camera. I want to keep singing as long as I have a voice to do it, thank you for the opportunity". The First Take has released about 40 video clips since December 2019 to date, quickly surpassing 100 million total views. It is one of the most popular Japanese music channels in the world.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this performance? Let us know with a comment.