 Should there be a Snyder Cut? Reflection on the macro project of Zack Snyder (Part 4)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Logistics, a glimpse into the past and his vision of his first DC superhero in the cinema and now we have a introspection to Zack Snyder himself to close this reflection on a Snyder Cut of "League of Justice".

In this last section we would like to focus attention on the work of Snyder as director in regards to his vision and proposal. Not only applied to these DC movies, but expanding sights to other movies made by the filmmaker.

The epic of heroes

One of the comments I've seen the most regarding the treatment of DC characters is that they are "Batmanized". Another term that I find absurd, since as I mentioned in the section corresponding to Superman, Zack Snyder's work goes a long way to see the human epic of these characterstheir paths to heroism, its origins and reconciling with themselves, his call to adventure and facing challenges, in the same way that they have done in their origins from comics and from which they are not far away, nor from the other productions where they appear.

Likewise, one of the most common prejudices about the characters of the DC Universe is that they are mostly treated and represented as unattainable gods, but in reality these are the opposite of this statement. The heroes of the Justice League will always be people with human problems and dilemmas. It is this humanity settled in a fantasy universe what Snyder wanted to emphasize.

He Batman presented by Zack Snyder is another particular case and that very close to his Superman also had a divided reception but showed a generally positive reception but not without controversy. People who criticized the fact of the creative decisions that were made with this Batman: make him a veteran version, make him a ruthless crime fighter who killed collaterally, but all this had a purpose, have a journey to redemption which would regain hope after the death of the man of steel and later he would make the maximum sacrifice giving him a tremendous end. In personal opinion, this path would have been preferable, giving this version of the character its closure before falling into a new relay.

The value of a filmmaker

Snyder is not a rookie in the industry. He has been active in the industry for almost 30 years since 1990, he has worked in seven films, which have also had a worldwide box office with very good performance, being "Batman v Superman" the largest of these. He has embarked on the ground animated with the film Guardians of Ga´hoole and the short film of Superman's 75 years in 2013 in the company of Bruce Timm, one of the most prominent creative minds in DC animation for almost 30 years.

He has, together with his wife and fellow producer, Deborah Snyder the producer The Stone Quarry, and is even respected by directors like Christopher Nolan, James Cameron and himself Ben Affleck, who has placed Snyder's vision for DC on numerous occasions the reason why he became interested in playing the dark knight after years of being harmed after his first foray into the genre that was the film "Daredevil" in 2003.

In film quality, Snyder is impeccable, the result of his dumbbell with the cinematographer Larry fong with whom he has worked with several of his films since "300", passing by Watchmen, Sucker Punch and "Batman v Superman". It is thanks to this duo that many demerit calling it terms like "Instagram filters" which allows their films to be timeless and also age well over time.

It is not only Zack's handling of the action, but also those sequences in which the music merges with the images on the screen, which makes an impression for the memory. Perhaps many criticize his way of narrating things about the visual proposal, but the truth is that the plot still has an important weight in his films. Stories that unfold over low heat loaded with moments filled with an emotional intimacy.

There will be people who like his works, those who detest them but they certainly do not leave those who see them indifferent and the filmmaker has a particular style when it comes to working. The worst thing that can be with an artistic or entertainment proposal is to leave an audience indifferent to a forgettable job, or as demonstrated Warner Bros. and Lucasfilm by putting on the controversial parts of her controversial installments by offering a "patch" with the cut for "League of Justice" and Skywalker's Ascent"; try to please everyone and you will not please anyone.

I look back and think of George Lucas and his trilogy of Star Wars prequels and how much his case resembled Zack Snyder in his day with the DC films he handled today. Both criticized for their way of directing their projects and the narratives applied to them and “not being up to” the myths that they were handling, this being the reason for the discouragement of the very creator of a galaxy very far away, the clear difference is that Lucas was the architect of his own universe and now in retrospect some miss him when they despised him in his time.

One notion that is held by many directors within the Hollywood industry is that when a film is made, it does not belong to them since this is the property of the studio that produces it and in practical terms it is true, but despite this, is worth recognizing Zack Snyder's enthusiasm for the works he has made, as well as by the people who follow, like and respect these.

Releasing Zack Snyder's cut to the public and finished will not affect any of the upcoming DC productions coming in the near future –"The Batman" or "New Gods"-. It will only seek to occupy its corresponding place within the franchise, giving a deserved harmony to its previous deliveries, being the missing piece to complete the puzzle and give at least a decent close to the story. The future will tell what happens next with franchise and if it is still in force, but at least won't have such a shameful stain in its history as it was the cut seen in cinemas.

When it comes to marketing, there are several ways to continue being the streaming service the most viable of these options, as well as the different options of home format or even a limited launch in theaters. To think that there is no viable way to sell to the public is to underestimate all the factors that have led to this case being the subject of public interest; in addition to underestimating the force that has been generating and from the study itself whose main objective is to sell the products it makes to the public, Replacing the misguided easy path that Warner managers left in 2017.

The final game

Zack Snyder has an obligation whether or not you should be clear about your intentions sooner rather than later, despite using its resources as the social platform Vero and professional connections to keep the topic latent, it has been more than enough time to know that he has been working hard to complete the post-production of his cut — at least based on photos published by himself and the supposed return to filming. Be that as it may, Snyder is committed to clarifying the issue this year, being the focus of attention with his upcoming film. "The Army of Dead" for the Netflix streaming service, premiering this year.

In conclusion, each person is free to express their opinion and like whatever they want about Zack Snyder's film work, but this does not mean that they have to cut off the wings or take credit for someone whose effort and dedication is remarkable, for all those who connect with proposal. No one is forced to like him, nor is he forced to attack him for every new thing that comes out related to Zack Snyder's cut.

Whether looking through the rabbit hole at Wonderland or opening Pandora's box; be it in a year, five years or even ten, I do want to see your court of "League of Justice". We deserve it, we owe it, it all depends on a leap of faith.

(We know that it is a very controversial topic in which there is a disparity of opinions. In fact, all the deliveries of this editorial are awakening many comments, and for this reason we ask, as always, that you respect the opinion, and above all the vision, that it can have each.)