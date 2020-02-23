Should souls become politically correct? The debate on the web lights up

Share it:

Many years ago, when souls began to arrive in the West, it was not uncommon to come across cuts, redoubles or other types of censorship aimed at "protecting younger viewers". Many things have changed since the Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon and Saint Seiya years, but some habits in the West remain, for better or for worse, you die hard.

In fact, the controversy on the web has raged recently because of some anime and manga decisions, and in particular for the cases that saw the author of My Hero Academia and the companies in charge of distributing Interspecies Reviewers as protagonists. The drop that made the vase overflow, however, is represented by the statements of some American journalists, who agree that "putting some more limitations on souls would benefit the growth of the media itself"In this regard, you will also remember that a few months ago a Gamespot journalist defined the Konosuba film as"a transphobic and discriminatory work", labeling some scenes as"outrageous and offensive".

The answer to all these statements came from the Japanese user @ poepoeta01, which went viral thanks to the following tweet: "Many people believe that anime became famous overseas only thanks to the talent of the animators, but it is not so. People are interested in anime and manga because unlike other countries, these are the result of a total freedom of expression of their creators, who are allowed to work without restrictions of any kind. To say that souls cannot grow without becoming politically correct is a gigantic mistake". The post matters now I like more than 55,000which is an impressive figure considering that at the time of publication, the user's profile had just 100 followers.

And what do you think of it? Could the media benefit from some slight limitations? Let us know yours with a comment. In case you want to deepen the discussion instead, we refer you to our article reserved to the controversies of My Hero Academia.