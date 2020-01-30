Shooting videos and fake shots of Birds of Prey come to light

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Material from has come to light Birds of prey which is never seen publicly before the premiere of a great production. These are videos of filming and fake shots at very good quality.

The footage in question is what is usually called a B-roll ("raw" recordings without any editing). In these scenes we can see more than three minutes of Margot Robbie and her fellow justice doing theirs.

There are not many false shots and we understand that it is because there is no intention to gut more than necessary from the film. Nor do we know where JoBlo got this video from and if it will disappear at some point (it seems to be official but does not appear on official Warner channels).

This video comes after a premiere behind closed doors that multiple critics came out with many positive opinions to share about the film. Apparently this experiment is another one of those low-budget productions that Warner Bros. can do very well.

The latest film by the editor who dared to asaplandore the standards of the superhero genre was a success never before seen in the cinema for adults. It was Joker.

If you are good at English and you want to see what the stars that attended the movie premiere have to say, you can see their passage through the presentation in London in these 50 minutes of video that if they have been officially published on the Warner channel in Youtube.

Birds of prey will hit theaters on February 7 and the story will gather Harley, Hunter, Black Canary and Renee Montoya on a mission to defeat Roman Sionis, one of the most dangerous villains in the Batman universe and also known as Black Mask.