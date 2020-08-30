shooting of the finale begins, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles moved

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It’s been more than 14 years since the Winchester brothers started hunting demons and gods, but now the Supernatural race is about to end: filming for the last and definitive season finale has begun and to give the moving announcement it is precisely Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

The news comes from the social channels of its protagonists, this is the video message shared by Ackles on Instagram a few hours ago:

“Last night we finished shooting Supernatural Episode 326 and at the end of each of these scripts there was always one word: ‘Continue’. Today we start episode number 327 and also at the bottom of the last page of this script there is one [ma totalmente diversa]: ‘Fine'”, the actor said with eyes shining with emotion holding up the latest Supernatural script.

Padalecki instead relied on Twitter for the announcement, in which he wrote: “As I drive towards the first day of my final season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for all that Supernatural [mi ha dato e per ciò che] the #SPNFamily means to me. It was an incredible journey to say the least. I, for example, I hope Supernatural never dies“.

In short, the long-awaited moment has come and now the fans’ eyes and ears are all leaning towards the set which, after years of adventures, is about to turn off its lights forever. Just ten days ago Supernatural had left to shoot the final episodes and, while waiting for the broadcast, here are the first images of what we will see in the Supernatural finale.