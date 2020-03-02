Shooting of She-Hulk would begin in November

In January information related to the production of She-hulk for Disney + I anticipated a start date for the month of July. Now new rumors take filming to November.

Insider Charles Murphy has recently published everything he has been hearing in recent days about the productions for the Disney platform and among the information he shares ensures that the filming of the series based on this green heroine will begin almost at the end of the year.

That same month the cameras are supposed to start working for Moon Knight, another Marvel series for Disney +; This would be a premiere for 2021 for both series, possibly also for the end if the plan of other series such as WandaVision, whose filming took place last year and is expected to be released in the second half of 2020 is followed.

All that is known about the series is that Jessica Gao will write the script, because an actress has not even been announced to give life to Jennifer Walter, Bruce Banner's cousin in the Marvel universe.

And speaking of Banner, actor Mark Ruffalo seems to have begun to negotiate with Marvel TV Studios to see if he can be part of the series in which he could appear to donate blood to the protagonist, because that's how he gets his powers. Perhaps you can also guide your family member through the complicated process of becoming a creature with an enormous force and severe anger control problems (although in the She-Hulk comics it is much more intelligent and stable than Hulk).

At UCM it hasn't been until Avengers: Endgame that Banner and Hulk have made peace by merging into a single being that combines the best of both entities.

