Shonen o seinen? Shojo o josei? Come fare per distinguere i target dei manga

The first impact with manga happens differently for each reader. There are those who get there through advice from other readers, those looking at an anime or those simply observing a captivating cover in the comic shop or newsstand. And not many pay attention to the manga target, which in Japan is quite varied and suitable for every taste.

But sometimes problems arise regarding the identification of a manga, particularly in the male sector. It is not a common case for example that Attack on Titan is mistaken for seinen or One-Punch Man being counted among shonen by some fans. Let’s see together what the targets are and how to distinguish them from each other.

The first of the targets, in order of age, is the Kodomo . Literally “child”, it indicates readings suitable for both boys and girls, usually with an elementary school age. Of course they are the simplest and lightest stories, mainly comical and with light elements and non-violent action scenes; sometimes they are also created for promotional purposes for anime and video games with a target of children, as happened for i many Pokémon spin-offs, Yokai Watch or Splatoon . There aren’t many dedicated magazines but the most famous is Shogakukan’s CoroCoro Comics, where the famous Doraemon was published for several years.

. Literally "child", it indicates readings suitable for both boys and girls, usually with an elementary school age. Of course they are the simplest and lightest stories, mainly comical and with light elements and non-violent action scenes; sometimes they are also created for promotional purposes for anime and video games with a target of children, as happened for i many Pokémon spin-offs, Yokai Watch or Splatoon . There aren't many dedicated magazines but the most famous is Shogakukan's CoroCoro Comics, where the famous Doraemon was published for several years. Let's move on to the most famous of the targets, even the most commercial one: lo shōnen . Literally "boy", it refers to males of a very wide age range that usually ranges from 11-12 years up to 20-21. Such a wide age range obviously requires a strong differentiation in the same target and is the trigger for different questions on the target of some manga. The magazines of this target mainly have a "shonen" in the name, as happens for Weekly Shonen Jump, Weekly Shonen Magazine, Weekly Shonen Sunday and many others. Of course, there are exceptions such as Jump SQ and V-Jump. To this category belong manga like Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE and Naruto but also Magi, Beastars and The Attack of the Giants .

The female counterpart of the shonen is lo shōjo , literally "girl". The age range is the same as the shonen and the magazines also offer a great variety of products here. While known for classic love stories, shojo panorama actually also offers action manga like Sailor Moon and scarlet-haired Yona, Lady Oscar and Magic Knight Rayearth . Magazines with this target tend to insert words in their name that recall the female world and friendship such as Ribon, Margaret and Bessatsu Margaret, Nakayoshi (Good friends), Shojo Friend, Princess or Hana to Yume (Flowers and dreams).

Let's move on to the world of young adults and adults with i seinen . Literally it means "young man", making it clear that the target is more dedicated to an adult in their twenties and to whom many publications are in fact dedicated. However, there is no lack of series suitable for people with an older age. What distinguishes them from the shōnen, with whom they partly share the target, is inevitably the use of splatter and sex scenes, but also themes that are impossible to tell in a more commercial shonen. In fact, there are comic seinen or seinen with a particular nature such as Yotsuba & and Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou, as well as seinen with a strong splatter and sexual component such as Berserk e Gantz . To this category they belong One-Punch Man e Tokyo Ghoul , in addition to the other titles mentioned above, and the magazines are distinguished mainly by the inclusion of the word "Young" in the name. Here too there are exceptions such as Morning, Afternoon and Evening by Kodansha or Big Comic by Shogakukan.

Finally, the fifth target is josei, literally "For women" and sometimes also called Ladies' Comics. Here love is king, between heterosexual and homosexual loves, with very explicit scenes. Among the most famous manga there are Clover, Nodame Cantabile, Tokyo Alice, Chihayafuru, Happy Marriage. The magazines of the sector, as for the shojo, take the name of more feminine themes as happens for the magazines Kiss, Be Love, Dessert, You, Cocohana.

Another substantial difference between the two adult targets and the others is the presence of the Furigana, small hiragana characters on the kanji, which facilitate reading. In fact, it is assumed that a reader of a seinen or josei magazine does not need help in reading having finished their main education cycle and that they have therefore learned all the main kanji with related readings.

Basically, therefore, it is not enough to focus on the amount of splatter or sex scenes to determine the differences between some targets, how much more the membership magazine.