Shonen Jump: That time the magazine insulted manga fans

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Managing a profile with hundreds of thousands of followers and manga-hungry fans is anything but simple, especially for managing Shonen Jump. Dozens of enthusiasts who, on a daily basis, flood the company's channels with gruesome and violent comments regarding certain works. But what happens when patience runs out?

Weekly Shonen Jump is going through a period of renewal in search of new flags that can increase the sales and popularity of the magazine, especially in a thin generation of titles highly appreciated by the public. It is no coincidence, in fact, that last September the official profile of the company eliminated the inhibitions for lash out at that slice of aggressive fans regarding the magazine and the manga serialized within it:

"I don't know what's worse among angry little fans who describe everything as" junk "and" trash "or internet dwellers who enjoy writing" mediocre "everywhere. Hating popular stuff doesn't make you any smarter. to be a little more positive. Onegaiii (Please)! "

A truthful comment that among other things you can find among the attachments. A stance, probably by a single staff member, against that slice of fans who are always ready to judge negatively. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that recently the latest data from Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed a new audience trend.

