shocking spoilers in the new surprise trailers

The sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead is approaching and, in the meantime, the AMC does not fail to launch unprecedented spoilers on the main characters and on what will happen in the next episodes. Obviously, below you will find so many: be careful!

In the last few hours on the Twitter profile of the production have popped up well quattro promo, which you will find at the bottom, and which starring Morgan Jones, Alicia Clark, Luciana Galvez and Charlie respectively played by Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay García e Alexa Nisenson.

After a heart-pounding finale that left Morgan poised between life and death, the promo dedicated to him confirms his death by announcing that “we will deal with a new acquaintance “, but it is still too early to know who it is, although perhaps the answer could lie in the casting of an actor from The Walking Dead for the spin-off.

What is certain is that Fear The Walking Dead 6 will have dark and mysterious tones, a ruse that could level up the apocalyptic series re-conquering lost fans along the way and paving the way for a revolution for the entire franchise, a goal that the next ones are also aiming for films focusing on Rick Grimes.

For all the latest news, we suggest our focus on the consequences of time shifts in Fear The Walking Dead 6 and the latest trailer for Fear The Walking Dead 6.