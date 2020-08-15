Shocking images in the NBA: a player received a blow to the neck and had to be removed on a stretcher

Share it:

The strong blow that Derick Jones Jr suffered in the NBA

It was not another day for the NBA. This Friday the regular phase of the most famous basketball league in the world ended, which returned to activity on July 30 in the Orlando bubble. Although the positions of the teams classified for the playoffs had already been defined 24 hours before, the teams that played in this last day competed to finish their season or to give minutes to the substitute players. And it was in a duel between two franchises that will face each other in the postseason where there was a serious accident.

In the party they starred in Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, a player suffered a hard blow and had to be carried on a stretcher by the league medical service. When there was little more than a minute left for the close of the third quarter of the match, Derrick Jones Jr., which in the last All-Star Game held in the city of Chicago was crowned the champion of the dunk tournament, collided with Pacers pivot Goga Bitadze and was on the ground.

With his body upside down, Jones Jr's gestures of pain were eloquent: he moved his legs in a clear sign of suffering, at the same time he took his neck, the sector that suffered the most after the blow against the Georgian giant of more than 2 meters and 10 centimeters. After several minutes, the Heat number 5 was placed on a stretcher, where he was placed an orthopedic protection on your neck to avoid serious injury. When he was removed from the court, the player left with a towel on his face.

Derrick Jones Jr. ended up on the ground after crashing into pivot Goga Bitadze (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

A few minutes from the end of the game, in which Indiana won the victory for 109-92, Miami reported through its social networks the health of the 23-year-old basketball player. After MRI, CT, and Concussion Test, Heat Announces Derrick Jones, Jr. Suffered a Neck Strain. He will be reevaluated again during the weekend, ”mentioned the team's medical report.

Until the time of the injury, Jones Jr had scored 3 points and recovered 2 rebounds in 16 minutes on the court. So far this regular season, the forward averaged 8.6 points, 4 rebounds in just over 23 minutes of play.

Tonight's game between the Pacers and the Heat was a preview of what will happen in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in the NBA. Indiana, with a record of 45 wins and 28 losses, finished in fourth place in the regular season. For its part, Miami finished with a 44-29 record, and closed in fifth place. For this reason, both will face in a series to the best of seven parties. The other Eastern series will be: 1-Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8-Orlando Magic, 2-Toronto Raptors vs. 7-Brooklyn Nets, 3-Boston Celtics vs. 6-Philadelphia 76ers.

Jones Jr ended up with a neck strain, as reported by the Miami Heat in their medical report (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

