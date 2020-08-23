Shocking accident in the Moto GP: a rider jumped off his motorcycle at more than 200km / h before it was set on fire

Share it:

Accident at the Styrian GP moto GP

After the brutal accident that Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli suffered in the Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix, in which a motorcycle passed Valentino Rossi inches from his head after entering the track in an uncontrolled way, a new incident stood out again in the next edition.

The images were shocking and fortunately Spanish rider Maverick Viñales was not seriously injured. However, the cameras showed how his Yamaha M1 caught fire after colliding with the retaining wall.

The problems originated in the brakes of his motorcycle, which had already been causing him some inconvenience. It was for this reason that on lap 16, the 25-year-old decided to jump from the vehicle at more than 200 kilometers per hour.

The Spaniard regretted not being able to complete the race

In the video you could see the moment in which the rider took the straight inside the Red Bull Ring and instead of outlining himself to grab turn 1, he threw himself to one side freeing himself from the motorcycle, which ended up embedded against the protections.

The red flag was automatically raised and security officials quickly intervened to put out the fire coming from the vehicle. The fall did not seem to have affected Viñales, who digested himself on his own to see the state in which his Yamaha was.

The Spanish showed more gestures of anger and discontent after withdrawing from the Styrian Grand Prix for that accident that the pain that could have caused the fall to almost 220 kilometers per hour.

Apparently, the problem lay in the brakes of his motorcycle, since he had started in good positions until with the passage of laps he began to lose speed, as well as places in the general table.

His motorcycle ended up on fire between the retaining walls

The stoppage of the race became inevitable when Joan Mir had almost two seconds of advantage, much to his chagrin, and with all the drivers returning to their workshops to prepare for a second outing to complete twelve more laps.

Joan Mir did not fail either in the second exit, that came out like an exhalation with Miller glued to his slipstream and Pol Espargaró in third place, ahead of two more KTMs, those of the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and the South African Brad Binder.

However, it was the Portuguese Oliveira who achieved the first victory in the premier class of the motorcycle world championship for Portugal by winning ahead of Australian Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP20) and Spanish Pol Espargaró (KTM RC 16).

