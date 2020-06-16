Shocked by the tragic death of a 16-year-old world climbing champion: she fell into the void while training

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The young woman fell into the void while training – @ luce_douady

The French Luce Douady, that their 16 years old was considered one of the great stars of climbing, died this Sunday as a result of a mountain accident, the French Climbing Federation and its Chambéry club reported on Monday.

The young athlete died in a vacuum in a climbing area in the French Alps while practicing an ascent, although no further details about the incident were provided.

"Luce was a young athlete from the French climbing team, very promising (…) brilliant in competition", highlighted Pierre-Nenri Paillason, technical director of the French Federation of mountain and climbing.

Won the youth world championship last year in Italy – @luce_douady

The International Federation also expressed its condolences: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic loss of the French climber Luce Douady at age 16. The IFSC's thoughts and prayers are with Luce's family and friends at this tragic moment. ”

According to the information handled by the French media, the young world champion suffered a 100 meter drop in the Saint Pancrasse climbing sector, in the Chartrause massif. As the local portals point out, Douady was next to a group of colleagues and a gap caused him to slip and fall.

Douady was bronze in the discipline of difficulty in the European Championship in 2019 and world climbing champion in the competition that took place in Arco di Trento, in Italy. Last year he also participated for the first time in the absolute World Cup, in which he finished in fifth place in the Vail test (United States).

It was a promise in France and everything indicated that he was going to be the figure of the Olympics 2024 – @luce_douady

After her return to action, which was halted by the arrival of the French coronavirus pandemic, which was competing for the Club Chambéry Escalade hit an 8b + outdoors.

Everything seemed to indicate that he was called to be one of the top stars of the discipline and that the Paris 2024 Olympics, in his native country, would have been a great setting for him to shine and surprise the world.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

With a shocking record shot from Lionel Messi, Barcelona receives Leganés at the Camp Nou: time, TV and formations

The differences between women's and men's soccer: the innovative approach with which they work in the Women's U17 in Uruguay

The story of the dunk, the most iconic play in the NBA: why it was banned and who transformed it into a symbol