Shock in Spain: a 17-year-old footballer drowned in the Canal de Orellana

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jorge Sánchez Vaca was 17 years old

Spanish football, as well as the city of Don Benito (Badajoz), were dismayed after it was known the death of Jorge Sánchez Vaca, who died along with another 15-year-old in the Canal de Orellana.

Official information confirmed that the cause of the death of both was by drowning not being able to be rescued despite the great effort made by the Red Cross after arriving at the scene and practicing resuscitation for more than an hour.

According to the information that the entity gave, both bodies were in a secondary channel with another group of friends when the current took them away.

Both bodies were found in the Canal de Orellana

At around six o'clock on Saturday afternoon, the 112 Urgent Care Center received a call in which it was reported that there was an unconscious young man and another caught in the water, from there the rescue operation was launched.

Before the professionals came, it was the friends themselves who tried to save them, but without being able to do anything, they prepared to ask for help. After the 112 call, the operation included a helicopter, a medicalized emergency unit located in the city, a group of the local police and another of firefighters.

However, after an hour of resuscitation, none was able to recover their lives. Finally, the bodies were transferred to the Badajoz Institute of Legal Medicine.

As the newspaper explained ABC, the Canal de Orellana “is a network of more than two thousand kilometers that goes from Orellana to Mérida watering the Vegas Altas del Guadiana. The water travels more than 1,000 kilometers since It leaves the swamp that feeds this infrastructure until it reaches the crops. ”

The footballer was going to return to UD Las Palmas in the next season

"The UD Las Palmas deeply regrets the death of the former player of our cadet Jorge Sánchez Vaca, who, coming from UD Jandía, had planned to join our Juvenil A next season. We send our condolences to your family and friends. DEP ”, was the message launched by the official account of the Canarian team.

The message from UD Las Palmas

The player had a stint at the club in the cadet category, later returned to his old team, UD Jandía and next season he was going to be part of the yellow outfit again, after starring in a great football year.

“One of the saddest days in the history of our club, we have no words to describe the pain that floods us at the moment ", the UD Jandía reported.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

How they convinced him to take over and why he was almost fired: the secrets of the Bielsa documentary in Leeds

Rivelino, 50 years after Brazil's title in the 1970 World Cup: “He was the best team of all time, only Guardiola's Barcelona came up”

The worrying details of Alex Zanardi's accident: the trucker's version and the fear behind the medical report