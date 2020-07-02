Shock in South Korea: a 22-year-old triathlete who suffered abuse from her coaches committed suicide

Share it:

Choi Suk-hyeon, 22-year-old South Korean triathlete, killed herself after being abused by her coaches

Great commotion in South Korea by a 22-year-old young triathlete who committed suicide after suffering for years physical and verbal attacks by their coaches and having seen how his complaints to the sports authorities were ignored, according to local press reports. Is about Choi Suk-hyeon, who was not heard by him South Korean Olympic Committee (KSOC) and decided to kill himself.

This young athlete, who was a junior bronze medalist at the 2015 Asian Triathlon Championships in Taipei, committed suicide last week in her team's dorm in the city of Busan.

According to screenshots shared on social media, in the last message he addressed to his mother I begged him "Reveal sins" of their attackers. "I have been attacked in such a violent way … that I cry every day ", wrote Choi Suk-hyeon in his diary days before his suicide.

In a document released by the chain YTN, her coach is heard getting angry since the girl had gained weight: "You should avoid eating for three days", He tells. Next you hear the sound of a slap. The team leaders they forced her to eat 200,000 won (USD 166) of bread to punish her for not controlling her weight and they assaulted her regularly.

Choi Suk-hyeon's suicide shocks South Korea.

Choi filed complaints with the authorities of the KSOC in April but they never opened an investigation. In fact, these events were repeatedly denied by the South Korean Olympic entity, who now expressed his "Deep regret" and promised to take “Severe measures” against the people involved.

The death of Choi Suk-hyeon shocks the entire country. South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked "Rigorous measures" to prevent future abuse in the world of sports. In addition, a petition launched late this Thursday on the site of the South Korean presidency for an in-depth investigation already accumulates more than 35,000 signatures.

In South Korea, who is a regional sports power and regularly is in the top 10 of Olympic medals at every appointment, physical and verbal abuse are frequent. For example, last year, South Korean Shim Suk-hee, double gold medal in the Olympic Games in short-track, accused his former coach of sexual assaults, already convicted of assaulting her for years and serving a 10-year prison sentence.

(With information from AFP)

