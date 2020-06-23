Shock in France over tragic death of worker at AS Monaco training center

Share it:

A worker died in the works carried out at the AS Monaco training center (AFP)

On the return to training officially AS MonacoThe weather inside the club facilities was not festive at all. What should be a joyous day for the resumption of activities in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus, became a tragic day for the death of a worker at one of the club's training centers.

He collapse of a piece of rock on the premises of La Turbie (Alpes-Maritimes) caused the death of one of the workers who worked there.

Monaco painfully announces that an accident occurred in the part of the La Turbie training center around 2 PM, causing the death of a person who worked in the hiring company. While the cliff work was in progress, a chunk of rock fell off and caused a victim in the fall. In deep pain and affected, AS Monaco wishes to give its full support to the victim's family"The entity underlined in a statement.

The firefighters and gendarmes Locals quickly intervened on the spot, an area inaccessible to the public, staff and players, far from spaces dedicated to sports and medical activities. “It was a slide off a cliff. There were machines in a rocky place and a part of it has fallen ”, indicated from the departmental fire and relief service (SDIS).

The fatal victim had 56 years and he was driving an excavator, according to the gendarmerie, which opened an investigation after this work accident. "A rock was released, we still have no explanation", argued about this accident that also left minor injuries in another employee.

At AS Monaco all planned activities have been suspended, including tests to check for positive cases of COVID-19 between the players.

Ligue 1 has been suspended in France but some clubs like AS Monaco have returned to training (REUTERS)

The training center of the AS Monaco It is undergoing various works and, on the other hand, the entity is building a new training center, near the Louis II Stadium. This work means to the Monegasque club an investment of 50 million euros (USD 56 million) and it is estimated that it will be completed by the second semester of 2021.

This Tuesday, the AS Monaco and the rest of the French professional football clubs, met in a general assembly and voted in favor of maintaining Ligue 1 of 20 teams next season, confirming the decline in Amiens and Toulouse, who expected the expansion of the number of participants in the championship but were unsuccessful.

