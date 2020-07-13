Shock in Europe: brother of Tottenham figure shot dead

Share it:

Serge Aurier and Gedson Fernandes in a Champions League match. Photo: REUTERS / Dylan Martinez

France dawned moved by the death of Tottenham footballer brother Serge Aurier, who died in the early hours of Monday in Toulouse after a shot received in the abdomen.

According to police sources, when the medical services arrived at the scene of the shooting, in an industrial area on the outskirts of Toulouse, Christopher Aurier, 26, was still alive, but with a serious injury caused by a firearm. Therefore, the player who participated in the rise of soccer Gallic died when he was transferred to the hospital.

Some witnesses informed the authorities that the author of the shots fled, and research is based on the search for crime mobile and the whereabouts of the fugitive.

The youngest brother of the international figure of the selected Ivory Coast, Christopher Aurier, also played soccer, at a level amateur, at Toulouse Rodeo, of the French fifth division.

"We are with you"Wrote from the social networks of the Tottenham, in reference to the painful moment that the right side is going through.

Days ago, the authorities of the Spurs had started a private investigation into the Ivorian defender for a possible breakdown of the isolation imposed as a health security measure in the midst of the pandemic that affects the planet.

Aurier, teammate of the Argentines Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso, Juan Foyth and Paulo Gazzaniga, had posted on his account Instagram a photo together with his hairdresser after having his hair cut, and at that time such activity was not allowed for the population of the United Kingdom.

"We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately."A Tottenham spokesman had announced to the newspaper London’s Standard.

In the last presentation of the team that leads José Murinho, the Spurs they defeated the Arsenal by 2 to 1 in the classic of London corresponding to the week 35 of the Premier League.

In a devalued Derby for the present of both in the British tournament, the Tottenham exceeded the line of the Gunners in the leaderboard (52 vs. 50) and still has a mathematical chance of catching up to Manchester United (58), the owner of the last access plaza to the Europa League.

Standings: Liverpool 93 points; Manchester City 72; Chelsea 60; Leicester 59; Manchester United 58; Wolverhampton 55; Sheffield 54; Tottenham 52; Arsenal and Burnley, 50; Everton 45; Southampton 44; Newcastle 43; Crystal Palace 42; Brighton And Hove 36; West Ham and Watford 34; Bournemouth 31; Aston Villla 30; and Norwich City 21.

