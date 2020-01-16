Entertainment

Shirobako's film will debut on February 29, a new Key Visual will be shown

January 16, 2020
Shirobako's highly anticipated film sequel, first announced in the spring of 2019 and now close to debuting, has recently shown itself in a beautiful Key Visual. The film will debut in Japan next February 29 and will continue the events told in the 2015 anime series.

In case you are not familiar with the series, we remind you that Shirobako mainly revolves around the figure of Aoi Miyamori, a production assistant who works at the fictitious animation studio Musashino Animations. The story follows the daily life of the office and the problems that can arise in a studio, as well as the workflow required by creating an anime. In parallel, the show also focuses on Miyamori's friends, who work or otherwise aim to make a career in the difficult Japanese animation sector.

The idea behind the work of Kenji Sugihara is Mizutama inspired other modern works, including the recent series Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken !, available a few weeks ago Crunchyroll.

At the bottom you can take a look at the second official Key Visual of the new project of P.A. Works, which apparently will see the return of a large part of the dubbing cast and of the staff who worked years ago on the first 24 episodes of the animated series.

