Shirobako, chaos in China: film removed from the Shanghai Festival candidates for a tweet

Shirobako's animated film debuted last February 29, enjoying moderate success in the east and, surprisingly, obtaining a nomination for the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. This was until a few minutes ago the jury decided to remove (perhaps under external pressure) the candidacy, due to a tweet.

According to what reported by Weibo in fact, a few moments after the announcement of the candidacy, some citizens would have written en masse to the organization, reminding them of a post published by the author Tsutomu Mizushima last May. The tweet in question, visible at the bottom, reports the following: "Lately, Hong Kong Protestants appear to have grown in number. I support democracy. We are by your side".

The Hong Kong protests have raised real fuss over the past year, and apparently some citizens have disliked the position of the director / screenwriter of the anime. Mizushima has not yet posted a response.

We remind you that it Shanghai International Film Festival is the most important East Asian film festival, deemed by the FIAPF (Fédération internationale des associations des producteurs de films) on a par with the other "Serie A" festivals, including those of Venice, Berlin and Cannes. Unfortunately, Mizushima will have to give up the chance to get one Golden Chalice, statuette assigned to the best annual films.

And what do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that the first ten minutes of Shirobako's film are currently available for viewing on YouTube, completely free of charge.