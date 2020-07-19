Entertainment

Shirobako, chaos in China: film removed from the Shanghai Festival candidates for a tweet

July 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Shirobako's animated film debuted last February 29, enjoying moderate success in the east and, surprisingly, obtaining a nomination for the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. This was until a few minutes ago the jury decided to remove (perhaps under external pressure) the candidacy, due to a tweet.

According to what reported by Weibo in fact, a few moments after the announcement of the candidacy, some citizens would have written en masse to the organization, reminding them of a post published by the author Tsutomu Mizushima last May. The tweet in question, visible at the bottom, reports the following: "Lately, Hong Kong Protestants appear to have grown in number. I support democracy. We are by your side".

The Hong Kong protests have raised real fuss over the past year, and apparently some citizens have disliked the position of the director / screenwriter of the anime. Mizushima has not yet posted a response.

READ:  Dragon Maid Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, cast, and spoilers

We remind you that it Shanghai International Film Festival is the most important East Asian film festival, deemed by the FIAPF (Fédération internationale des associations des producteurs de films) on a par with the other "Serie A" festivals, including those of Venice, Berlin and Cannes. Unfortunately, Mizushima will have to give up the chance to get one Golden Chalice, statuette assigned to the best annual films.

And what do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that the first ten minutes of Shirobako's film are currently available for viewing on YouTube, completely free of charge.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.