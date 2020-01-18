Shinobu and Mitsuri from Demon Slayer jump out of the video and become real

Share it:

Demon Slayer is one of those series that exploded suddenly, becoming the symbol of the past 2019. With the release of the anime, he made himself known all over the world, reaching a number of frightening fans, so much so that the paper counterpart up to that moment, unknown to the moment, has become among the most read of last year.

The only souls of the production house were enough Ufotable to guarantee a reputation impressed by the work and its creator: the mangaka Koyoharu Gotōge. As we know in Italy the transmission rights of the animated series were purchased by Dynit and published on the streaming platform VVVVID which recently also released the dubbed Italian version of Demon Slayer.

The protagonist of the story is Tanjiro, who, after his family was murdered by a demon and transforming his sister Nezuko into one of them, forced himself to become a hunter, so as to kill all those abominations and, finally, find a cure for the only member of his family remained alive. During his adventure the young man meets many characters who slowly join him, among them are the two demon hunters: Shinobu is Mitsuri.

Just in honor of these two characters who represent femininity in Demon Slayer, cosplayers have decided to make one their very personal interpretation. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of this article, the two girls perfectly represent the two characters, in clothing as in hairstyle, making it almost seem that Shinobu and Mitsuri have come to life.

