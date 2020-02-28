Entertainment

Shinji's voice actress on Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: "dubbing is almost over"

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are now exactly four months left before finally closing the soap opera about the most talked about and awaited Japanese animated film by fans all over the world. The debut date of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is approaching and production seems to be on par with the roadmap.

We know very little about the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, as it is Hideaki Anno and his team have been careful in releasing information with the dropper. Among the few speculations that emerged regarding the feature, the words of an animator stand out who would reveal the duration of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, close to two hours. Anyway, through your Twitter profile, Megumi Ogata, the historic voice of Shinji Ikari, she let a few too many words escape the end of the dubbing session.

In particular, he revealed that "the dubbing session is practically over", and that only a few scenes that Ogata herself has revealed to be"a very hard personal trial without precedent"What is certain, however, is that everything is progressing according to plan and with 4 months to go before the distribution in Japan, there is still time to improve that film destined to make communities around the world discuss .

And you, however, are no longer in the skin to be able to admire the film? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment below.

