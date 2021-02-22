Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Reveals Cover For Opening Track

Through the official account at Twitter for the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Shingeki no Kyojin, the official cover of the opening theme for the series’ final season was revealed. The single is titled “Boku no Sensou” (My War) and is performed by the Japanese band Shinsei Kamattechan.

The single is now available on digital platforms, this exclusively in Japan. The cover of the theme was illustrated by Hajime Isayama.

This final season premiered in Japan on December 7 and is confirmed with a total of 16 episodes that will be broadcast continuously. Platforms Crunchyroll Y Funimation They are in charge of the distribution of the series in Latin America, with the second also offering dubbing into Latin Spanish, although limited to Mexico and Brazil.

Isayama began publication of the manga in the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in September 2009. The publisher published the thirty-first compilation volume on April 9, and the thirty-second on September 9.

Synopsis de Shingeki no Kyojin

A century ago, humans faced extinction when an unbeatable and terrifying enemy appeared: the Titans, gigantic monsters that devoured much of humanity and forced the few survivors to confine themselves behind high walls. Behind those walls is Eren Jaeger, a boy who dreams of crossing them to see the outside world and who lives his day to day with his parents, his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman and his friend Armin Arlert.

However, one fateful day, humanity remembers once again its fate when a gargantuan sixty meter titan appears before the first row of walls that protect humans from their most fearsome enemy. Thus, Eren, Mikasa and Armin lose their home and all hope as our protagonist takes an oath: his goal in life will be to destroy all the titans. In this way, a story of survival and war begins in which its characters must unravel the mystery behind the existence of these horrible beings.

