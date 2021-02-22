Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season celebrates its 11th episode with illustrations

In the official account at Twitter for the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Shingeki no Kyojin, a series of illustrations was published to commemorate the broadcast of the eleventh episode for the final season of the anime (episode number 70 taking into account the previous seasons). The first image is starring Gabi and was made by Michelle Sugimoto, animation director who is part of the production team of the series.

The second illustration was created by Mushiyo, one of the animators of the series.

Similarly, animation studios MAP published two illustrations with sketches of the character Kaya.

This final season premiered in Japan on December 7 and is confirmed with a total of 16 episodes that will be broadcast continuously. Platforms Crunchyroll Y Funimation They are in charge of the distribution of the series in Latin America, with the second also offering dubbing into Latin Spanish, although limited to Mexico and Brazil.

Isayama began publication of the manga in the magazine Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in September 2009. The publisher published the thirty-first compilation volume on April 9, and the thirty-second on September 9.

Production team

Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro, Kakegurui) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios MAP .

(Dorohedoro, Kakegurui) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios . Hiroshi Seko (Ajin, Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100) will be in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Ajin, Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100) will be in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro, 91 Days) is in charge of character design.

(Dorohedoro, 91 Days) is in charge of character design. Hiroyuki Sawano will be in charge of the composition of the soundtrack together with Kohta Yamamoto (Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Saga).

will be in charge of the composition of the soundtrack together with (Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Saga). The opening theme will be performed by the Japanese band Shinsei Kamattechan (Opening de Denpa Onna to Seishun Otoko, Ending de Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2) and will be titled “My Last War”. The closing theme will be performed by the Japanese singer Yuuko Andou (No previous participations) and will be titled “Shock”.

Synopsis de Shingeki no Kyojin

A century ago, humans faced extinction when an unbeatable and terrifying enemy appeared: the Titans, gigantic monsters that devoured much of humanity and forced the few survivors to confine themselves behind high walls. Behind those walls is Eren Jaeger, a boy who dreams of crossing them to see the outside world and who lives his day to day with his parents, his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman and his friend Armin Arlert.

However, one fateful day, humanity remembers once again its fate when a gargantuan sixty meter titan appears before the first row of walls that protect humans from their most fearsome enemy. Thus, Eren, Mikasa and Armin lose their home and all hope as our protagonist takes an oath: his goal in life will be to destroy all the titans. In this way, a story of survival and war begins in which its characters must unravel the mystery behind the existence of these horrible beings.

