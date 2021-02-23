Shingeki no Kyojin: The Creator of The Fairly Oddparents Plagiarized an Art by Mikasa

Through Twitter, a publication made by a Japanese artist identified with the username (@028ton), noting that the design of an original illustration based on Mikasa Ackerman of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan). Since English is not your primary language, your message has been corrected for consistency:

«It became known to me that my fan art has been plagiarized. I went through the posts on Twitter and found many similarities to my work. Also, there is a chance that money is being made from it, so I am urgently warning about this”Began his comment thread.

The illustrator pointed out two publications: the first corresponds to him and consists of an original illustration by Mikasa Ackerman published on April 2, 2018. The second corresponds to one commission (a drawing made through a payment) with the same characteristics, pose and other similarities. «No one has permission to use my illustrations. If you ever find someone who does, please do not purchase their products“Said the illustrator.

The cited publication corresponds to one made by the user identified as (@realhartman), belonging to Butch Hartman, an American animator, cartoonist, producer and director, creator of animated series for Nickelodeon, What The magical godfathers, Danny Phantom Y T.U.F.F. Puppy, to name a few. Hartman announced in February 2018 that he had stopped working for Nickelodeon after a 20-year career as an animator.

MIKASA ACKERMAN. To order a commission click: https://t.co/C7MMkj0fI4 pic.twitter.com/ikkB6c5c2g — Butch Hartman (@realhartman) February 20, 2021

Finally, on the left is the original illustration made in 2018, and on the right the one made by the renowned animator and published on February 20. Multiple similarities can be detected even with a quick glance.





