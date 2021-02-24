Shingeki no Kyojin stoked enmity between Japan and South Korea

After the broadcast of episode number 70 of Shingeki no Kyojin, which corresponds to episode number 11 of Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season, a controversy arose on social media in Japan, pitting South Korean fans against Japanese fans. The situation exploded after a publication by Yuki Kaji, who plays Eren Yeager in the franchise.

«I hope everyone reads Shingeki no Kyojin sometime. But I also hope they look at it. I really hope that gives you a chance to realize something.“Wrote the renowned voice actor.

I hope people all over the world will read “Attack on Titan”. I hope you can watch it. I hope it will give you an opportunity to notice something.#shingeki — Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) February 21, 2021

Perhaps the voice actor had no intention of bringing up the subject and simply should have used more words, but the responses that began to flood the publication began to refer to the war crimes situation. For example, one publication stated: «War criminals must always remember their sins and repent. History must be remembered so that it is not repeated again. If you forget your sins like the inhabitants of the Isle of Paradis, then you will become a man with the same ideas as Eren».

Similar posts began to populate the responses to the voice actor’s post, until finally one ended up making the comparison that many had thought but no one had written yet. «Sure, when I saw Gabi I immediately thought: “Damn! She acts like a Korean “».

I saw Gabi thinking “I’m like a Korean now” #Attack on Titan https://t.co/jSP28X2RqG — 🙉 Eye muting 🙉 (@ i_587121) February 21, 2021

This situation refers to the moment where Kaya berates Gabi Braun for the death of her mother four years ago. Gabi mentions that everything is for the crimes that the Eldian Empire committed several centuries ago, although Kaya assures her that her mother never committed any atrocity.

This situation was compared by the Japanese as those related to the resentment of some Asian countries against Japan for its crimes committed during the expansionism of the Empire of Japan., where multiple war crimes were committed against the countries conquered and annexed to the regime. Both China and South Korea are the countries that stand out the most when it comes to these controversial issues, and they take advantage of any occasion to blame the Japanese for their crimes in the past, even if they are events of several generations ago.

Source: Yaraon!

© Hajime Isayama / Kodansha / “Attack on Titan” The Final Season Production Committee