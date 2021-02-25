Shingeki no Kyojin reveals last title of season 4

The fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin It only has a handful of episodes before it does its finale, and as fans of the manga, there is a lot of material yet to be covered for the final adventures of Survey Corps.

Apparently, the title of the episode 16 from season 4 it could have hit the net. The Truth News previously reported, that fans are in awe of Estudio MAPPA’s excellent work in animation and hope that Attack on Titan: The Final Season close to the story.

With the Survey Corps still fighting after the attack on Marley orchestrated by Eren JaegerIt is clear that Armin, Mikasa and their friends have more to worry about than just their external enemies.

Shingeki no Kyojin to split season 4 into 2 parts

Eren seemingly becomes more unhinged in season 4. The Shingeki no Kyojin manga takes things in a very different place for Survey Corps with heroes turning into villains and vice versa. Hajime Isayama’s print edition only has two more chapters before the end of the popular series comes to an end.

Although there have been no rumors about a sequel or a new spinoff series after the conclusion of the war between the Nation of Marley and the Sons of Ymir, fans are definitely speculating a lot about how the dark franchise will come to an end.

The Twitter user, Dac Subs, shared what could be the final episode of the fourth season, this is “Heaven And Earth”, alluding to the events that are about to happen with Eren Jaeger and his friends within Survey Corps:

The anime Attack On Titan has introduced some great new concepts to the world of the Titans, with the Eldians trying to figure out the best way to not only fight the world, but also to make sure that the people within the walls have a place within. he.

Trying to use the power of “The Rumbling”, which are the ranks of Colossal Titans who are enclosed within the walls, his plan is based on the power of the Founding Titan Y Zeke Jaeger, the Beast Titan, working alongside them to secure the future of the Eldian people in Shingeki no Kyojin.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Facebook and stay informed. Kill ne!