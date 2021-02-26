Shingeki no Kyojin ignites enmity between Japan and South Korea

After the broadcast of episode number 70 of Shingeki no Kyojin, which corresponds to episode number 11 of Attack on Titan: The Final Season, a controversy arose in the japan social media, pitting the South Korean fans against the Japanese.

The situation exploded after a post by Yuki Kaji, who plays Eren Jaeger in the franchise. The Truth News He shares the translation of the publication, along with more details of the controversy:

“I hope everyone reads Shingeki no Kyojin sometime. But I also hope they see it. I really hope it gives you a chance to realize something, “wrote the renowned voice actor. Attack on Titan fans were quick to interpret the comment.

Why did Shingeki no Kyojin cause conflict?

Perhaps the announcer of Shingeki no Kyojin had no intention of bringing up the subject and simply should have used more words, but the responses that began to flood the publication began to refer to the situation of the war crimes.

For example, one post read: “War criminals must always remember their sins and repent. History must be remembered so that it does not repeat itself. If you forget your sins like the inhabitants of the island of Paradis, you will become a man with the same ideas as Eren ”.

Similar posts They began to populate the responses to the voice actor’s post, until finally one ended up making the comparison that many had thought, but that no one had written yet:

“Sure, when I saw Gabi I immediately thought: ‘F * ldit @ sea! Act like a Korean. ‘”

This situation refers to the moment when Kaya reprende a Gabi Braun for the death of his mother four years ago. Gabi mentions that it is all because of the crimes that the Eldian Empire committed several centuries ago, although Kaya assures her that her mother never committed any atrocity.

This situation was compared by the Japanese, with the resentment of some Asian countries against Japan and for his crimes committed during the expansionism of the Japanese Empire where multiple war crimes were committed against the countries conquered and annexed to the regime.

So much China What South Korea they are the countries that stand out the most on these controversial issues, and they take every occasion to blame the Japanese for their crimes in the past, even if they are done several generations ago. Perhaps this controversy was not Yuki Kaji’s intention, but clearly Shingeki no Kyojin stoked the tension.

