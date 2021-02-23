Shingeki no Kyojin fan uses geography to analyze anime

The series of anime based on manga Japanese, Shingeki no Kyojin, by Hajime Isayama, first aired in 2013. The story centers on an isolated country called Paradis and its last vestige of humanity forced to live behind giant walls to avoid being eaten by the Titans.

When unusual Titans appear, destroying one of the walls, along with a large number of people inside, one of the young survivors, Eren Jaeger, vows to fight back, exterminate all the Titans, and free the humans from their forced confinement.

The walls, once considered indestructible, are a fundamental aspect of Shingeki no Kyojin. The Titans first demolished Wall Maria, the wall surrounding the outermost region of human residence, forcing the survivors to retreat inland behind the second wall, Wall Rose.

Paradis and the Titans (Wit Studio)

As a result of overcrowding and population congestion, many of the socio-political issues of Attack on Titan They were born out of the newly discovered scarcity of living space, competition for increasingly scarce resources, and the privilege of the ruling class; that hides behind the most protected wall, Wall China.

Geographic analysis of Shingeki no Kyojin

The Reddit user decided to correctly calculate the size of the surrounding walls in the anime, using the geography of the real world. The Truth News He shares his infographic below:

Análisis de Shingeki no Kyojin –Reddit

Starting with the generally accepted theory that the show’s core country, Paradis, is actually a inverted image of the real life nation of Madagascar, the fan put together several maps, diagrams and formulas in depth to support his thesis.

All this analysis concluded a circumference of 287 km (178 miles) for Wall Sina, 841 km (522 miles) for Wall Rose, and a circumference of 1603 km (996 miles) for Wall Maria. What do you think of this data on Attack on Titan?

Measurements for the walls have been previously offered in the manga, but as is the case in many works of fiction, those dimensions can be largely inconsistent, particularly when applied to real-world physics.

While the amount of detail provided about the fan’s work is impressive, other users were quick to point out an error in their estimate. Although the shape of Paradis may reflect Madagascar, its size is not yet clear.

“Westeros” in Game of Thrones was mentioned as an example of a fictional country whose map is shaped like “Great Britain lying on top of and inverted Ireland.” The author George RR Martin He cited that Westeros is roughly the size of South America, or about 60 times larger than the actual British Isles.

The above, questions the real size of Paradis shaped like “Madagascar” and, therefore, any estimate of the size of its 3 walls. There is no doubt that Attack on Titan is still incredibly popular in Japan and in the world.

While the history of the series has spread beyond the borders of Paradis, the construction, defense and restoration of the walls remains a central theme throughout.

With the conclusion in sight, there are still mysteries to be revealed in the series on the walls and Paradis. Shingeki no Kyojin may leave questions about the true vastness of the world beyond the speculation of fans. Remember that you can watch the anime (along with season 4) on Crunchyroll / Funimation.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Instagram and stay informed. Kill ne!

Source: Reddit