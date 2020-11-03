Shin Ultraman: Hideaki Anno has revealed that the film will arrive in the summer of 2021

During the inauguration of the Tokusatsu Archive Center, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi unveiled that Shin Ultraman will arrive in early summer 2021. The film will have the task of relaunching and giving new life to the series.

On Shin Ultraman’s official website it was revealed that the film will debut in the months summer next year. The film will be the basis of a major restoration work of the franchise. The announcement was part of the opening ceremony of the Tokusatsu Archive Center in the city of Sukugawa. A fantastic 1: 1 scale statue of Ultraman was also unveiled during the event.

Shin Ultraman is entrusted to the writing of Hideaki Anno (Evangelion) and the direction of Shinji Higuchi (Shin Godzilla). According to some rumors, the film will have a strong impact on the series, which will thus be brought into the modern era exactly as it did with Shin Godzilla. Will Shin Ultraman succeed in this complex undertaking?

The Tokusatsu Archive Center was opened in the city that ha dato i natali a Eiji Tsuburaya, creator of the Ultraman franchise, co-creator of Godzilla and founder of Tsuburaya Productions, a studio that will handle the new film alongside TOHO and Studio Khara. Pending the release, the cast of actors of Shin Ultraman has already been revealed.