Shin Megami Tensei V comes out in 2021 on Switch: here is the new video from the Nintendo Direct Mini

Coinciding with the latest Nintendo Direct Mini focused on third-party projects, Atlus and the Kyoto house showed a new video of Shin Megami Tensei V for Switch.

In the new trailer of Shin Megami tensei V, the Japanese videogame giant responsible for the success of Persona 5 portrays the main characters and captures the atmosphere of the new role-playing blockbuster that will arrive on the hybrid console of Nintendo during spring 2021.

With this interesting video, the team directed by Kazuyuki Yamai breaks a media fast that lasted months: the last time the authors of Atlus offered updates on the project in fact occurred at Christmas in 2019. On that occasion, Yamai and his companions reported that the development of Shin Megami Tensei V was proceeding and that the software house was working hard to shape a engaging and engaging gaming experience for both new fans and long-time fans.

At this point we just have to wait for the official launch date of Shin Megami Tensei V on Switch, but in the meantime we invite you to admire the latest video published in the margins of the Nintendo Direct Mini on July 20 and to use the white comments board to let us know what you think.