Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster: the remake is presented in video on Switch

After showing the new video of Shin Megami Tensei V during the Nintendo Direct Mini, Atlus presented Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, the remake of the iconic role-playing game that will arrive on Switch during the spring of 2021.

With Nocturne, the Japanese publisher and developer promises to rework the graphics and content of the project launched in Europe in February 2003 under the name of Shin Megami Tensei 3 Lucifer's Call.

The current-gen reissue of the great classic will offer aupdated gaming experience with high definition scenarios, more cured polygonal models and other interventions that will be outlined by Atlus in the coming months. The presentation video of Nocturne still allows us to familiarize ourselves with the combat system and the different innovations that will characterize the work from an exquisitely artistic point of view, thanks to a completely rewritten graphic sector.

Hoping to receive further information as soon as possible on the role-playing adventure of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, we leave you to the reveal trailer of the Nintendo Direct Mini and, if you missed it, to the movie that shows gameplay scenes on Switch by Rogue Company, the free shooter by Hi-Rez Studios.