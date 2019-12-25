Shin Megami Tensei 5: Atlus explains how the development of the RPG on Switch is proceeding

Share it:

From the pages of Weekly Famitsu, the leaders of Atlus and the developers of the team directed by Kazuyuki Yamai return to talk about Shin Megami Tensei 5, the ambitious role-playing game announced in 2017 for Nintendo Switch.

In summing up all the videogame news that await us from here to early 2020, Famitsu journalists have asked Atlus for updates on the development of the next act of the Megami Tensei series.

In response, a representative of the Japanese software house said that "we are working hard to develop Shin Megami Tensei V and Project Re Fantasy". Thanks to this important clarification, Atlus therefore confirms that it is also involved in the development of Project King Fantasy, the Studio Zero JRPG that the director of Persona 5 is working on Katsura Hasino, the composer Shoji Meguro and the artist Shigenori Soejima.

To want to listen to the boys of Atlus, therefore, during the course of 2020 we should witness the marketing on Nintendo Switch of both Shin Megami Tensei V and Project Re Fantasy, albeit with launch times (especially as regards the western transposition in English) and with contents that have yet to be defined.