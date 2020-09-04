Shin Megami Tensei 3: places, characters and demons in the new Atlus trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last few hours Atlus has released a new trailer for the remastered version of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD. The Japanese preview allows you to take a first look at some of the places, characters and demons that await the protagonist in his dramatic adventure.

After 17 years from its debut, Atlus is preparing to bring back the third chapter of the saga in a completely new guise, complete with revised graphic and technical compartments more in line with modern standards. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will allow a completely new audience to meet the strange creatures that populate Vortex World, without going through the much better known (at least in the West) spin-offs of Persona.

The movie, available for now only in Japanese, ends with a brief passage on the character of Dante, main hero of the Devil May Cry saga, who will make an appearance in the game as a DLC character. The “Maniax Pack” content will be available for purchase starting from day one and will unlock the “New Game – Maniax” mode.

Before leaving you to the new trailer, we remind you that Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will be released on the Japanese market next October 29 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The western version is expected to arrive by spring 2021.