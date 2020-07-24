Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster for Switch and PS4 in 14 minutes of gameplay

Share it:

After the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, the authors of Atlus re-immerse us in the atmosphere of Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster with a new 14-minute video gameplay that confirms the arrival on PS4, as well as on Switch, during the spring of 2021.

The long video demonstration proposed by the Japanese publisher and developer allows us to understand the great changes made to theoriginally Lucifer's Call to update the graphic sector and the content offer, with additions that should make it more similar to a Remake than to a "simple" Remastered.

In his re-release for Nintendo Switch is PlayStation 4, Shin Megami Tensei 3 will boast a gaming experience with high definition scenarios and characters from the most cured polygonal models, as well as many other interventions that Atlus partially anticipates in this Japanese language movie. If you missed it, we recommend you to watch the announcement video of Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne unveiled at the latest digital event of Nintendo.

Also during the Direct Mini dedicated to Nintendo's third parties and commercial partners, Atlus showed a video of Shin Megami Tensei V and confirmed that he wanted to continue this long iconic intellectual property.