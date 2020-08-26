Shin Megami Tensei 3: Dante among the protagonists of the new images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the last few hours Atlus has published a substantial gallery of images dedicated to Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, which also allows you to take a look at the particular DLC starring Dante di Devil May Cry.

The publisher of the game has in fact released quite a few screenshots of Dante and a series of artwork portraying some of the characters in the game. We remind you that at the launch of the remastered version in high definition of the third episode of Shin Megami Tensei will also be published an additional content that takes the name of Maniax Pack and that, at a cost of about $ 9.00, will allow players to replace Raidou Kuzunoha with the famous demon hunter protagonist of the Capcom series.

Before leaving you to the long series of images, we remind you that Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will arrive in Japan next 29 October 2020 exclusively on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and only over the next year can it be purchased by Western users in possession of one of the two platforms.

Have you already checked out Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster’s long gameplay footage?