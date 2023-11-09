Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of the slice-of-life anime Shikimori no Not Just a Cutie are still waiting impatiently for the second season. With its charming romantic comedy, great characters, and comforting plot, the first season of the anime series soon became a hit. There is enough content for at least a second season, maybe more, therefore the show’s renewal odds are good.

Moreover, the animated series has gained praise and appreciation from fans around the world, making the renewal a definite possibility. Fans’ excitement and belief in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie have played a major part in the show’s producers moving forward with plans for a second season.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 2 Renewal Status

The major reason why people want to see a second season of Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie is so they may see the kiss between Izumi and him. The ending of Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie had plenty of build for that particular moment. The only thing we received in return was a terrible peck on the cheek.

Fans are wondering whether there would be a Season 2 of Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie after seeing that. Since Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 2 has not yet been renewed, it would be premature to make any predictions at this time.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 2 Release Date

This adaptation of a manga series began airing in 2019, and we’ve been getting new episodes every week ever since. Even though the manga’s publication schedule has been all over the place up to this point, it’s still going strong, so we should be good to go for the next several seasons.

However, as we’ve already said, the manufacturer hasn’t verified anything. The much-discussed anime series didn’t premiere until 2022, and thus far we’ve only seen 12 episodes from the first season. As was previously noted, the program was shown on a weekly basis and had very high ratings. The big issue now is whether or not the program will be renewed for a second season.

Even if the renewal hasn’t been announced yet, it’s safe to assume that it will be a while before it happens, considering our experience with other slice-of-life anime. Based on the first season, we won’t be seeing a second season of the program until the end of 2024 even if a renewal is guaranteed by the end of 2023.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Storyline

The story follows Shikimori and Izumi, a regular high school couple who are notorious for being the school’s cringe pair. Izumi gets into some kind of difficulty later on, and Shikimori becomes the popular girl.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Cast

Yuuki Izumi Voiced by: Shūichirō Umeda (Japanese); Bryson Baugus (English)

Voiced by: Shūichirō Umeda (Japanese); Bryson Baugus (English) Miyako Shikimori Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English)

Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English) Shu Inuzuka Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Kyo Nekozaki Voiced by: Misato Matsuoka (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English)

Voiced by: Misato Matsuoka (Japanese); Michelle Rojas (English) Yui Hachimitsu Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English)

Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English) Ai Kamiya Voiced by: Ayaka Fukuhara (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English)

Voiced by: Ayaka Fukuhara (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English) Motoko Izumi Voiced by: Emi Shinohara (Japanese); Lydia Mackay (English)

Voiced by: Emi Shinohara (Japanese); Lydia Mackay (English) Akisada Izumi Voiced by: Naomi Kusumi (Japanese); Mark Stoddard (English)

Voiced by: Naomi Kusumi (Japanese); Mark Stoddard (English) Miyabi Shikimori Voiced by: Romi Park (Japanese); Colleen Clinkenbeard (English)

Voiced by: Romi Park (Japanese); Colleen Clinkenbeard (English) Fuji Shikimori Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Ending

The final episode of the anime is named “Better than a Dream.” In the last episode, we saw Izumi and Shikimori on a date in an amusement park, where they rode a ride themed after “Sleeping Beauty.” When Shikimori is asked by Izumi whether she has any ambitions in life, she says that she can now cross “falling in love” off her list.

They share a gondola ride out of the park, but they become stranded when one of them has a power trip. Izumi stares at Shikimori’s face and remembers that she has a dread of his abandoning her. Softly kissing her on the cheek, he assures her he loves her very much and that he will never leave her.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 2 Plot

Almost 23 chapters were left out of the first season’s adaptation, which ended in chapter 62 of volume 6. There are still three chapters remaining in the book, which Doga Kobo will again choose to ignore. Season 2 of Shikimori: Not Just a Cutie, based on the manga by Keigo Maki, is expected to premiere alongside volume 7. Izumi’s first encounter with Shikimori’s mother, studying for finals, and the holiday party will all be addressed in the follow-up.

Where to watch Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie?

We may all binge-watch the first 12 episodes of Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie Season 1 on multiple platforms till Season 2 is announced. ‘Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie’ Season 1 will be freely accessible on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel and will also be available on Crunchyroll and Laftel.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Rating

Critics have praised the show’s engaging story and complex characters. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie has a 6.6/10 rating on IMDB and a 6.92/10 rating on MyAnimelist, making it one of the highest-rated anime series of 2023.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Review

The program followed the standard formula for a slice-of-life series set at a high school. The typical elements of these types of presentations were all there, including a cultural festival, a sports festival, a summer festival, a trip to an amusement park, a game of volleyball, and so on.

The fact that the leads were already a couple and could participate in these activities jointly set this apart from similar works without fundamentally altering the medium. A pleasant surprise was the quality of the love triangle plot.

All of Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie’s characters are likable and fun to be around. Shikimori and Izumi make a great pair and are featured prominently. Izumi’s highly helpful and giving demeanor, combined with his down-on-his-luck character, would make you feel awful for him in any other anime, but not this one since he has Shikimori with him to guard him from plenty of the bad luck that he would typically have. She can’t be there for him all the time, but she helps out enough that things aren’t as awful as they might be.

Aside from being a sweet and fluffy adolescent romance comedy, Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie was a totally fine program.