Shia LaBeouf between fights and arrests: a life over the top told in 16 crazy episodes

Over the years, many Hollywood stars have made headlines for their private life full of excesses and scandals and Shia LaBeouf is no exception: leave with us for a decidedly over the top journey in which red lights and tabloids are the masters.

One of the first episodes starring the Indiana Jones actor took place in February 2005, when LaBeouf was arrested by the LAPD for armed aggression after hitting a steering wheel and threatening his neighbor with a kitchen knife.

On November 4, 2007, LaBeouf was arrested for housebreaking following the request of the manager of a pharmacy to leave the place: the actor refused and the police intervened, but later the charges were dropped.

March 2008 an arrest warrant was issued for LaBeouf after the failure to appear in court following a drug use charge. The next day his lawyer went to court and the judge withdrew the warrant.

On July 27, 2008, LaBeouf's truck was destroyed in a car accident after a car, ignoring the red light, ran at full speed into the side. In the accident he reported severe injuries to his left hand, who was crushed, and was also arrested for failing to undergo the alcohol test. Also in this case he was cleared of all charges.

On February 5, 2011 LaBeouf was stopped again for a fight in a Sherman Oaks pub and, although he was handcuffed on that occasion as well, he was not arrested and was released after a few minutes.

On December 17, 2013 LaBeouf came accused of plagiarism for his short film Howard Cantour.com, according to many inspired by the comic by Dan Clowes "Justin M. Damiano". LaBeouf later posted an apology on his social networks … which were in turn accused of having been copied from a 2010 Yahoo! Answers post.

On 9 February 2014 the Nymphomaniac by Lars von Trier took him to the red carpet of the Berlin Film Festival: on that occasion LaBeouf showed up with a paper bag over his head on which he wrote "I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE", an undoubtedly provocative gesture.

On February 11, 2014, the actor performed a six-day art performance in a Los Angeles gallery titled #IAMSORRY. During the performance the actor wore a tuxedo and invited people to enter one at a time in the room where, at the end of the performance, she wept in front of them.

On June 26, 2014 he was charged with disturbance of peace for refusing to leave him Studio 54 in New York, in which he was performing Alan Cumming. LaBeouf would also have spat on the agents who were proceeding with the arrest, only to later turn off all kinds of offenses. He later voluntarily agreed to start rehabilitation and anger management.

In May 2015 LaBeouf collaborates again with Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko (former partner in #IAMSORRY) for #INTRODUCTIONS, a series of monologues performed with a green screen behind them. One of the videos, entitled "Just Do It"and that we leave you in the player above, consisted of shouting encouraging phrases and went viral in a very short time, so much so that it was Most searched GIF of 2015 on Google according to the same search engine.

During the shooting of the film American Honey (2016) the actor showed up on set with 12 authentic tattoos, including a portrait of Missy Elliot on each knee. A similar choice will take her in July 2018 when, to play the gangster Creeper in the thriller The Tax Collector, LaBeouf will get his entire chest tattooed to best embody the role.

In November 2015 LaBeouf returns with a new performance entitled #ALLMYMOVIES, which consists of a three-day marathon in which the actor and director sees all his films live streaming.

In May 2016 LaBeouf, Turner and Ronkko set off on a month-long and called trip #TAKEMEANYWHERE. The experimental project was to periodically make their coordinates known, so that fans could find them and take them wherever they wanted. Starting in Colorado, the trio crossed the United States before arriving in Canada and finishing the race in Alaska.

On January 26, 2017, the actor was arrested again, this time for assault and minor offenses after having Argued with a Bronx resident during an anti-Trump march: also in this case the charges were withdrawn in a short time.

We end our unusual ranking with LaBeouf's latest arrest, which occurred on July 8, 2017 in Savannah, Georgia, for harassing drunkenness, violent behavior and obstruction of law enforcement. The plaintiff strongly opposed the charges and the sentence, which in addition to mandatory rehabilitation for anger management and drug abuse a $ 1,000 fine was also added.

