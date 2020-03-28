Shevchenko compares the coronavirus to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Shevchenko He recounted his experience: "I live on the outskirts of London and I've been locked up at home for 10 days, "said the former striker for the AC Milan Y Chelsea to Sky TV since England. "We are all going through a difficult time and hope that things will improve," added the former star of the Ukrainian team.

Shevchenko, 43, praised medical personnel around the world for being "the true heroes of our time" and urged people to respect the standards set by governments.

"I lived through a very similar moment when I was nine years old and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded … It was a difficult moment, but now the solution for us is to trust the decisions of governments," he said.

Shevchenko won five titles of Ukraine with the Dynamo Kiev, where he closed his career as a player in 2012 after having played the A series Italian and the Premier League. Won the 2003 Champions League and the Italian title in Milan in 2004 when he also received the Golden Ball. Since 2016 he was appointed coach of his country's national national team.