“She’s a talented narrator”

Stephen King despite being one of the most prolific authors of all time, is very active on Twitter and from time to time he gives his followers opinions on movies and TV series to watch or books to read. This time the king of horror commented positively on Rowling’s latest novel, thus ending up being overwhelmed by criticism.

Some time ago, this seemingly harmless tweet it wouldn’t have been a big deal at all. It is just a bestselling writer complimenting a colleague. Recent events, however, have created a veritable media crusade against Rowling for her transphobic comments.

The writer has been criticized by many big names in the show business this year, including the stars of the franchise she invented herself. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have expressed their strong disapproval for discriminatory positions on the transgender community that the creator of Harry Potter has repeatedly shared with the world. However, not all reactions to his views have been fully negative. Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Potter films, has expressed his support for the writer and, apparently, King is now doing the same.

The IT author defines Troubled Blood as the best of the novels in the Cormoran Strikee series and praises Rowling as a wonderful and very talented storyteller. After these words many criticisms have rained down on King himself. Indeed, her readers just haven’t swallowed her support for the writer’s new volume. In recent months, Rowling had tried to defend herself, but failed to convince her fans.