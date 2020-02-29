Sherlyn tired of the media for getting into her pregnancy

Share it:

Sherlyn decided to raise her voice speaking loudly and clearly about everything the show programs have said about her pregnancy, making it clear that they are getting into something very important for her, because she did not imagine that her pregnancy will become a scandal.

"Enough that they use my name, it is enough that they use my pregnancy, it is enough that they use my son to be filling out the programs with fill-in notes, I think that from now on that I am about to complete nine months," said Sherlyn.

In addition the actress added that nobody respects one of the most sacred moments of her life, which is her pregnancy because as everyone knows the famous woman wanted to become a mother.

"But there has not come a time when they stop to think 'hey we are getting into something very sacred in something very important, we are giving a picture to someone who has nothing to do, we are dirtying a stage that is super pretty"said the actress for Televisa shows.

Meanwhile, the netizens gave their point of view of everything that happened Sherlyn, because since his friend Lambda Garcia talked about the issue a bomb broke out since he had said that the actress supposedly told him to become the father of his baby to what he refused.