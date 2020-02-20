Sherlyn surprises everyone with the announcement of her pregnancy

The actress Sherlyn, who since childhood has been present in the entertainment world, announced in an interview that she is Waiting for your first baby.

The news of pregnancy She has taken all the followers of the 34-year-old artist by surprise, who was recently at the center of the controversy after a supposed friend of her leaked information she entrusted to her about her ex-partners.

Sherlyn sold the exclusive of your first baby to the pink content magazine Hi!, which will be released nationally this Thursday, December 5th.

The actress who participated in productions such as Class 406 Y True loves He confessed that the news of his pregnancy was known to very few people, practically those closest to her.

"Many people will find out through the magazine @hola_mx, because I have kept it with a lot of love and discretion (…) It has been a very soft and sweet pregnancy, as I think it will be my baby," said the future mother.

Sherlyn She was also convinced that the people who know her will be happy to know that she is fulfilling what she considers Your biggest dream.

With information from Hello!

