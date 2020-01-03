Sherlyn shows her advanced pregnancy happy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actress Sherlyn, who has participated in Mexican soap operas such as Fuego en la sangre and films like Cilantro and parsley, is already almost five months pregnant and is on Instagram where she documents the progress of it.

34-year-old Sherlyn celebrates with a photograph that she places on Instagram that her pregnancy is in full normal and places an image where she shows it.

The actress shared a few weeks ago to the media in Mexico City that she waits for her first child and before that, in her social networks she received many congratulations.

And her baby is referred to on Instagram as the love of her life, and she doesn't stop writing beautiful messages with which she refers to him.

Thank you wonderful 2019, I say goodbye with gratitude and love … I grew up and I was ready to make the best decision of my life: to become a mother and today I receive you 2020 the year in which I will see the eyes of the love of my life. "

Thank you wonderful 2019 I say goodbye with gratitude and love, you were a year in which I enjoyed, loved, traveled, worked on projects I learned, let go, I fell, I got up, I laughed until my belly hurt, I was with my family, the I valued, I valued myself, I made new friends, I kept those I had, I cried very little, I kept silent to listen to me, I fell in love … with myself, I grew up and I was ready to make the best decision of my life, to become a mother and today I receive you 2020 the year in which I will see the eyes of the love of my life, my baby who today turns # 18 weeks living and beating in the most unconditional love in the world # our baby A shared post by Sherlyn (@sherlyny) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:17 PST





The image in which Sherlyn is pregnant is truly moving, since you can see joy, love and happiness on her face.

To conceive her son, Sherlyn traveled to New York and went to specialist doctors to do so through invitro fertilization, she said in several interviews she had.

I kept it for three and a half months because that's how things are stored that are worth a lot. This was something I wanted very much. I thought about it a lot and it's a serious and complicated and brave decision, "said the actress to Ventaneando.

In the same interview he says that what he most wanted was to be a mother and now that he knows he will be, he is immensely happy.







