Sherlyn lies? Doctor contradicts actress about artificial insemination (VIDEO)

In the midst of the news that Sherlyn is going to become a mother very soon, the actress made known her experience with artificial insemination, but Mexican experts and a mother denied some of her arguments.

The famous actress said that in Mexico "we do not have a donor bank (semen) so I had to do it in the United States" to what a mother who went through this procedure denied it and expressed concern about the erroneous information that has Broadcast Sherlyn.

After Sherlyn announced that she decided to be a single mother and that she resorted to artificial insemination in the United States for not being able to do it in Mexico, there are already versions that contradict her.

Dr. Alfredo Góngora Rodríguez gynecologist and biologist said he was the pioneer of these procedures in the country. "I brought the project in 1995, practically, I would say that all units in the country have a sperm bank, a sperm bank."

He said that it is likely that the actress "has reached a unit, the procedure was done and maybe she did not find other possibilities or was not properly documented."

Meanwhile, Martha Cassab, who performed an artificial insemination in Mexico, said that in Mexico there are many possibilities and “that there is a wide range within the sperm bank to choose samples that combine with your genetic markers, there is the option of national and international samples” , she succeeded.

Sherly even declared that the procedure can be done in Mexico, but “by buying the donor in the United States or in Europe, we don't have it here in Mexico, hopefully it will open.

On this statement, the doctor also clarified that it is not a purchase and sale, and that on the possibility of “hitting the first one” he clarified that it is not a success-error procedure and that if they went to the percentages, The success rate is 20 percent.

"That is, 20 women out of 100 who try will get pregnant," said the pioneer doctor in this procedure, who added that he is concerned about the misinformation that has been generated on the issue from Sherlyn's statements.

