Sherlyn is selfish, she should not deny her son the right to have a father: Daniel Bisogno

After Sherlyn announced that she is pregnant with her first child, driver Daniel Bisogno was against the process of artificial insemination, because he considers that a child has the "natural right to have both people (father and mother)."

Last Wednesday, when the actress of A lucky family broke the news explained that "I was not going to wait for a blue prince" to feel the love of mother, to which the driver of Selling He pointed out that it is "a selfish act."

"I respect all single mothers … The natural right of a child would be to have both people," he said.

He also said that men and women "are not equal, but complementary", so "you should not take things that are not to the extreme."