Sherlyn already knows the sex of her baby and will reveal it next week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexican singer and actress Sherlyn revealed during the most recent broadcast on the morning show program Hoy, that she already knows her baby's sex and will soon make it known with an incredible "gender reveal" or "gender revelation" party. .

Without a doubt, her pregnancy is a dream come true, because she also commented that since she was 25 years old she was waiting for that moment, however, it was until now that she turned 34 when she decided to get pregnant going to an exclusive clinic in New York to perform an insemination.

The expected announcement came after a section of the program where Marlene Favela, who also recently became the mother of little Bella Seely, also appeared, showed Sherlyn's most recent ultrasound and Andrea Legarreta asks if she was allowed to see , to which she excitedly replies yes, that she already showed herself and already knows the sex of the baby.

Thank you wonderful 2019 I say goodbye with gratitude and love, it was a year in which I enjoyed, loved, traveled, worked on projects I learned, let go, I fell, I got up, I laughed until my belly hurt, I was with my family, the I valued, I valued myself, I made new friends, I kept those I had, I cried very little, I kept silent to listen to me, I fell in love … with me, I grew up and I was ready to make the best decision of my life, to become a mom and today I receive you 2020 the year in which I will see the eyes of the love of my life, my baby who today turns # 18 weeks living and beating in the most unconditional love in the world # our baby A shared post by Sherlyn (@sherlyny) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:17 PST





Between shouts of happiness and emotion, he also revealed that he has organized a sex revelation party for next Tuesday with his whole family reunited and especially seeks that his parents find out about the sex of his next grandson or granddaughter.

"I want to do the number of puncturing balloons, with dusts and all this," Sherlyn said and left all her followers with a face of joy.







